Sridevi's Death: Investigations Closed, Family Receives The Body

Dubai prosecutors issued an approval allowing the bereaved family to collect the actress' mortal remains by closing the Investigations.Dubai Public Prosecution stressed that all regular procedures followed in such cases have been completed. According to the forensic report, the 54-year-old Bollywood actress died of accidental drowning in her hotel room's bathtub, after suffering a dizzying spell. The case has now been closed.Late 54-year-old Bollywood female superstar Sridevi passed away on late Saturday night in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding.Also, Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor got a clean chit and family has received her body.Traces of alcohol were also found in the actor's body and Dubai Police had transferred the case to Dubai Public ProsecutionMeanwhile, celebrities and fans have been visiting the Mumbai residence of Anil Kapoor, brother-in-law to the actress, awaiting the arrival of her mortal remains.