Sridevi was one and only lady superstar: Bappi Lahiri

Mumbai: Three days after Sridevi's shocking demise in Dubai, condolences from the film fraternity continued to pouring in on Tuesday.



After visiting the grieving family, Bappi Lahiri said he worked in 11 Silver Jubilee films with the deceased actress, who was "the one and only lady superstar".



"I still can't believe she is no more with us, my heart sinks thinking about it."



He said that he would like to dedicate the song "Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna" to her memory. "Never say goodbye! She will always remain an integral part of our industry. She will always remain our superstar."



The 54-year-old actress died due to "accidental drowning" in her hotel bathtub in Dubai on Saturday night. She was there with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor to attend nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding last week.



Waheeda Rehman, who shared screen space with Sridevi in films like "Chandani", "Himmatwala" and "Lamhe", was seen at Anil's Kapoor's Juhu residence. Anupam Kher and "Welcome" director Anees Bazmee were also spotted there, besides "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" director Shashank Khaitan.



Sara Ali Khan was also seen at Anil's Kapoor's residence. Ramesh Sippy with wife Kiran Juneja, Akshay Kumar, Madhur Bhandarkar and actress Katrina Kaif also visited the mourning family on Tuesday.



Tamil actress and politician Khushboo Sundar said she still cannot believe that Sridevi is no more. "I am numbed, it's yet to sink in that she is no more with us. Most of us are still in denial mode...the most beautiful actor who could put any hero to shame with her charm and talent. Gone too soon.



"Warm and beautiful person from within, her childlike laughter plays like a chime in my head. My heart goes out to her husband Boneyji and their two young daughters on the threshold of what the mother always dreamt about. As a woman, she will continue to inspire the millions who have dreams in their eyes. She lived with dignity and commanded respect till the end."



The news of Sridevi's death was confirmed by brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor late on Saturday (February 24) and ever since the entire nation and the film fraternity has not stopped mourning.



Sridevi's body was handed over to her family on Tuesday by the Dubai Police authorities after conducting investigation into her death. Same evening, her body was flown back to Mumbai and her funeral is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.



