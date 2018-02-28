SRIDEVI laid to REST; Bollywood bids an EMOTIONAL GOODBYE to the EVERGREEN actress

New Delhi: Bollywood has not come over the shock of Sridevi’s death. After receiving guard of honour by Maharashtra police force, her body wrapped with tricolor was taken to Vile Parle crematorium in truck that was decorated with white flowers.Now, the truck has reached the Vile Parle crematorium, and her body is being cremated. As per news, priest from Tamil Nadu was there to read the ‘mantras’ for Sridevi’s last rites.With moist eyes and heavy heart, husband Boney Kapoor, daughter Janhvi kapoor, brother -in-law Sanjay Kapoor and step-son Arjun Kapoor bid their last adieu to the actress.As per the customs Sridevi's mortal remains were draped in a red kanjivaram sari with a bindi on her forehead and bright red lip colour and was wrapped with the tricolor.Bollywood stars like Rekha, Jaya Prada, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Sushmita Sen, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra, Jackie Shroff, David Dhawan, Karisma Kapoor, Shamita Shetty were there to pay their respects to Sridevi.Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was too at the crematorium while Sridevi's mortal remains were being cremated.Thousands of fans had gathered outside the Vile Parle Crematorium bidding one last goodbye to the nation's most beloved lady.Sridevi breathed her last on 24February in Dubai.We will miss you Sridevi Ji.