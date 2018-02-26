SRIDEVI DEATH: Shabana Azmi cancels Holi party after Sridevi's demise



Veteran actress and social activist Shabana Azmi has cancelled her Holi party as a sign of respect to late actress Sridevi."Our Holi party at Janki Kurir stands cancelled on March 2 in the wake of Sridevi's passing away," Shabana tweeted on Monday.Sridevi, 54, died on Saturday night in Dubai following accidental drowning in the bathtub of her room.The Padma Shri recipient was there to attend the marriage function of actress Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi.The funeral was likely to take place on Monday, although there is yet no word from the family on this.