SRIDEVI CONDOLENCE MEET: B-Town gathers to pay LAST RESPECT to the actress

Late actress Sridevi's condolence meet was organised in Mumbai where celebrities from B-Town swarmed in to pay their last respects.Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput paid last respect to the actress. / Image: Manav Manglani
Shraddha Kapoor pays homage to Sridevi/ Image: Manav Manglani
Deepika Padukone who is suffering from back injury attends the condolence ceremony of Sridevi / Image: Manav Manglani
Karishma Kapoor at the condolence ceremony. / Image: Manav Manglani
Veteran actress Rekha broke down in tears as she hugged Sridevi's daughters Janhvi and Khushi. / Image: Manav Manglani
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exits the ceremony with mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan. / Image: Manav Manglani
Shamita Shetty offered homage to Sridevi. / Image: Manav Manglani
Ajay Devgn and Kajol look gloomy as they exit the ceremony. / Image: Manav Manglani
Vidya Balan and husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor attend the condolence ceremony. Vidya Balan later cried her heartout on seeing Sridevi's last remains. / Image: Manav Manglani
Siddharth Malhotra arrives at the venue./ Image: Manav Manglani
Veteran actress Madhuri Dixit arrives with husband Nene to offer prayers. / Image: Manav Manglani
Actor John Abraham pays last respect to the actress. / Image: Manav Manglani
Actor Viveik Oberoi pays tribute to Sridevi. / Image: Manav Manglani
Aditya Roy Kapoor mourns Sridevi's death. / Image: Manav Manglani
Neil Nitin Mukesh with his father paid homage to Sridevi. / Image: Manav Manglani
Aishwarya Rai looks sad as she walks towards Sridevi's mortal remains. / image: Manav Manglani
Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen arrives to pay last respect to the veteran actress. / Image: Manav Manglani
Sridevi's niece Sonam Kapoor who had been looking after her two daughters at Anil Kapoor's residence as an elder sister, arrived at the venue with Anand Ahuja.
Yesteryear's actress Hema Malini arrives with daughter Esha Deol to pay tribute to the late actress.
Bollywood actor and host Annu Kapoor reached the venue to pay his last homage to the actress.
Ravi Kishen too paid last respect to the actress.
Bollywood actor Akshay Khanna pays homage to the actress.
Bollywood actress Tabu , reached to offer her condolences.
Yesteryear actress and Sridevi's co-actress in many films Jaya Prada looks grim as she arrives for the last glimpse of the actress.
Actor and TV host Maniesh Paul mourns Sridevi's death.
The Thackeray family arrives to pay tribute to Sridevi.