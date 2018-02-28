 SRIDEVI CONDOLENCE MEET: B-Town gathers to pay LAST RESPECT to the actress
SRIDEVI CONDOLENCE MEET: B-Town gathers to pay LAST RESPECT to the actress

ABP News Web Desk | 28 Feb 2018 10:32 AM
1

Late actress Sridevi's condolence meet was organised in Mumbai where celebrities from B-Town swarmed in to pay their last respects.Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput paid last respect to the actress. / Image: Manav Manglani

2

Shraddha Kapoor pays homage to Sridevi/ Image: Manav Manglani

3

Deepika Padukone who is suffering from back injury attends the condolence ceremony of Sridevi / Image: Manav Manglani

4

Karishma Kapoor at the condolence ceremony. / Image: Manav Manglani

5

Veteran actress Rekha broke down in tears as she hugged Sridevi's daughters Janhvi and Khushi. / Image: Manav Manglani

6

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exits the ceremony with mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan. / Image: Manav Manglani

7

Shamita Shetty offered homage to Sridevi. / Image: Manav Manglani

8

Ajay Devgn and Kajol look gloomy as they exit the ceremony. / Image: Manav Manglani

9

Vidya Balan and husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor attend the condolence ceremony. Vidya Balan later cried her heartout on seeing Sridevi's last remains. / Image: Manav Manglani

10

Siddharth Malhotra arrives at the venue./ Image: Manav Manglani

11

Veteran actress Madhuri Dixit arrives with husband Nene to offer prayers. / Image: Manav Manglani

12

Actor John Abraham pays last respect to the actress. / Image: Manav Manglani

13

Actor Viveik Oberoi pays tribute to Sridevi. / Image: Manav Manglani

14

Aditya Roy Kapoor mourns Sridevi's death. / Image: Manav Manglani

15

Neil Nitin Mukesh with his father paid homage to Sridevi. / Image: Manav Manglani

16

Aishwarya Rai looks sad as she walks towards Sridevi's mortal remains. / image: Manav Manglani

17

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen arrives to pay last respect to the veteran actress. / Image: Manav Manglani

18

Sridevi's niece Sonam Kapoor who had been looking after her two daughters at Anil Kapoor's residence as an elder sister, arrived at the venue with Anand Ahuja.

19

Yesteryear's actress Hema Malini arrives with daughter Esha Deol to pay tribute to the late actress.

20

Bollywood actor and host Annu Kapoor reached the venue to pay his last homage to the actress.

21

Ravi Kishen too paid last respect to the actress.

22

Bollywood actor Akshay Khanna pays homage to the actress.

23

Bollywood actress Tabu , reached to offer her condolences.

24

Yesteryear actress and Sridevi's co-actress in many films Jaya Prada looks grim as she arrives for the last glimpse of the actress.

25

Actor and TV host Maniesh Paul mourns Sridevi's death.

26

The Thackeray family arrives to pay tribute to Sridevi.

