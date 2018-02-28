SRIDEVI CONDOLENCE MEET: Rekha, Vidya Balan BREAK DOWN in TEARS !

: Draped in a red Banarasi Sari and with red vermilion on her head, India's first female superstar Sridevi lied motionless in Celebration Sports Club.As celebrities continue to gather at the club to offer their condolences, actress Rani Mukherjee was inside the venue taking care of all the happenings inside. ABP News witnessed that the actress has taken complete charge of the things inside .When actress Vidya Balan entered the hall, she could not help herself as she saw the dead body of the legendary actress and she burst into tears.When veteran actress Rekha went inside the hall, she hugged the two young daughters of Sridevi and burst into tears. Arjun Kapoor, step-son of Sridevi was seen standing next to his half sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.Rekha broke down in tears as she hugged Sridevi's daughters.Actress Vidya Balan at the entrance of the club.Watch video:B-Town celebrities like Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixt, Jaya Prada, Vidya Balan, Rekha, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and others paid their last respect to the mortal remains of the actress.Sridevi died of accidental drowning in a bathtub in Dubai where she went to attend nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.(with inputs from Bureau)