Sridevi and Anil Kapoor DANCING together for the LAST TIME will leave you in TEARS !

One of the best onscreen pairs is that of Anil Kapoor and Sridevi.They both have done many films together Laadla , Judaai and Mr. India being the most successful ones. Talking about dance numbers , they have given huge hits together.At nephew Mohit Marwah's 'baraat' Anil and Sridevi were the typical baraatis and were seen reliving their old equation.Now to see them twirl and shake a leg once again together after so many years would have been a definite delight for the fans.However just a couple of days after this dance the legendary actress left the world for her heavenly abode. This makes this video even more treasurable.check them dancing at Mohit Marwah's baraat.After watching this video a teary-eyed smile is left on our face.Anil and Sridevi have done films like Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Mr. Bechara, Heer Ranjha, Lamhe, Sone Pe Suhaga and Ram Avtar among others.