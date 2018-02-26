 Sridevi 'Accidentally Drowned', Case Transferred To Dubai Police Prosecution
Sridevi 'Accidentally Drowned', Case Transferred To Dubai Police Prosecution

Image- ANI

Dubai: Following the release of the forensic report of Sridevi, who died in a hotel here on February 24, the Dubai police transferred the case to the Dubai police prosecution, which will carry out the regular legal procedures which are normally followed in such circumstances.

The verified account of Dubai Media Office tweeted, "Dubai Police has transferred the case to Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases."









Earlier, the completion of post-mortem analysis revealed that the 54-year-old Indian actress died of accidental drowning in her hotel room's bathtub, after suffering a dizzying spell.

The official account had earlier confirmed the news and tweeted, "Following the completion of post-mortem analysis, @DubaiPoliceHQ today stated that the death of Indian actress Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment's bathtub following loss of consciousness."





Traces of alcohol were also found in the actor's body, the report added.

The body has been reportedly sent for embalming and her mortal remains will impart for India after the completion of necessary paperwork.

Sources in the Indian Consulate had said that she was brought dead to the hospital.

Meanwhile, celebrities and fans have been swarming to the Mumbai residence of Anil Kapoor, brother-in-law to the actress.

Actress Madhuri Dixit, director Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, actress Tabu, filmmaker Farah Khan, choreographer Saroj Khan, actor Farhan Akhtar, along with mother Honey Irani, were seen visiting the family earlier in the day.

