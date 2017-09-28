Splash of love, comedy in new 'Judwaa 2' poster

One day before the release, the 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' star shared a fresh poster of the film.
The poster includes both Raja and Prem (played by Varun) along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.
His caption reads as, "Love, comedy, confusion & FULL ENTERTAINMENT this Dussehra! #Judwaa2 #Judwaa2KiDussehra @Asli_Jacqueline @taapsee."
Directed by David Dhawan, the flick is all set to release on September 29.
First Published: 28 Sep 2017 05:41 PM