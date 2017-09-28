 Splash of love, comedy in new 'Judwaa 2' poster
Search

Splash of love, comedy in new 'Judwaa 2' poster

By: || Updated: 28 Sep 2017 05:43 PM
Splash of love, comedy in new 'Judwaa 2' poster

(Judwaa 2 poster/Image- Twitter @Varun_dvn)

New Delhi: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is giving his all to pique the curiosity for his upcoming film 'Judwaa 2,' the sequel to 1997 comedy 'Judwaa'.

One day before the release, the 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' star shared a fresh poster of the film.

The poster includes both Raja and Prem (played by Varun) along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.

His caption reads as, "Love, comedy, confusion & FULL ENTERTAINMENT this Dussehra! #Judwaa2 #Judwaa2KiDussehra @Asli_Jacqueline @taapsee."

 



Directed by David Dhawan, the flick is all set to release on September 29.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story I don't feel my age at all: Lata Mangeshkar on 88th birthday

trending now

INDIA
Delhi: Family attempts suicide at commissioner's office after police ...
INDIA
BSF soldier Ramiz Ahmed shot dead by terrorists; family ...
Auto
Renault Captur: Five Things We Like