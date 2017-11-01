South Korean veteran actor Kim Joo-hyuk dies in car crash

According to reports in Deadline, the veteran actor's Mercedes apparently clipped the car ahead of him, overturned and crashed into an apartment building before catching fire.Firefighters rushed to the scene to put out the fire. He was taken to the nearest hospital but was declared dead on arrival.Just last week the actor won 'Best Supporting Actor' at the inaugural Seoul Awards for his role in the action feature 'Confidential Assignment'.Joo-hyuk film credits include 'Yourself and Yours' (2016), 'The Servant' (2010) and 'My Wife Got Married' (2008), along with TV series such as 'Argon, Hur Jun: The Original Story', 'Lovers in Prague' and variety show '2 Days & 1 Night', on which he was an original cast member.