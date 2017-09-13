Sooraj Pancholi deletes his twitter account after commenting on Kangana

The fight between Aditya and Kangana took a twisted turn when Kangana at a press conference, had said, "It was a very difficult and very harsh time. I was physically abused. I don’t have to go to details. I felt trapped. You feel people might help you. But there are no free lunches. But when you are going you fall for it. This man who was my father’s age hit me hard on my head when I was 17. I started bleeding. I took out my sandal and hit him head hard and he started to bleed too. I lodged a FIR against the man."





(Kangana Ranaut and Aditya Pancholi's fight/Image: ABP LIVE)



Kangana Ranaut and Aditya Pancholi affair had started when Ranaut was in her struggling days. The rumors of her dating Aditya came in the news during the release of her first film, Gangster (2006) .

In his last tweet before deleting his twitter account , Sooraj tweeted against the media by saying, "Its my humble request to all the media platforms out there! To please keep my sister and me out of the current site. I have nothing against anyone and I would like to keep away from the mess... its something that I have been trying to avoid for years. And I think its not right for anyone to tag my sister or me in every single article about it.. Please think of it as a son or a daughter.. say whatever you want but please do not involve us in it.. Thank you."(Sooraj Pancholi's last tweet before deleting his twitter account/Image: twitter@delhitimestweet)