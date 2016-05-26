Sooraj Pancholi credits Sylvester Stallone for his 'chiseled' body

Known for his charming looks, Sooraj Pancholi has recently regarded Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone as his fitness inspiration.Posting a picture of his well-toned abs on Twitter, the 25-year-old actor wrote, "Mr. Balboa Thank you for always being my biggest inspiration!! @TheSlyStallone ?? #neverbackdown."In his tweet, the actor has expressed gratitude to Stallone, saying that his "Rocky Balboa' avatar had inspired him to work on his body.In the snap, the bare-chested Sooraj is seen flaunting his biceps and toned abs, while clicking a selfie.