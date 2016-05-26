Sooraj Pancholi credits Sylvester Stallone for his 'chiseled' body

Posting a picture of his well-toned abs on Twitter, the 25-year-old actor wrote, "Mr. Balboa Thank you for always being my biggest inspiration!! @TheSlyStallone ?? #neverbackdown."
Mr. Balboa Thank you for always being my biggest inspiration!! @TheSlyStallone ???????? #neverbackdown pic.twitter.com/wkd7dS9ift
— Sooraj Pancholi (@soorajpancholi9) May 25, 2016
In his tweet, the actor has expressed gratitude to Stallone, saying that his "Rocky Balboa' avatar had inspired him to work on his body.
In the snap, the bare-chested Sooraj is seen flaunting his biceps and toned abs, while clicking a selfie.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 26 May 2016 07:16 AM