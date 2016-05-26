Sonu Nigam to undergo knee surgery

In an interview with SpotboyE, the 42-year-old singer said that due to his damaged knee cartilages, he will undergo a surgery on the left knee only after his right leg gets better.
It is being that in the wake of his knee injury, the singer has called off all his concerts until September.
Recently, Sonu released his new single 'Crazy Dil' on Twitter, writing, "And special gratitudes to my little son Nevaan, for blessing#CrazyDil. Thanks my love of my life @BeingIndMusic."
First Published: 26 May 2016 06:25 AM