 Sonu Nigam to undergo knee surgery
Search

Sonu Nigam to undergo knee surgery

By: || Updated: 26 May 2016 06:30 AM
Sonu Nigam to undergo knee surgery
New Delhi: Playing squash without proper guidance has taken a toll on Sonu Nigam's health and now, he will have to go under the knife because of it.

In an interview with SpotboyE, the 42-year-old singer said that due to his damaged knee cartilages, he will undergo a surgery on the left knee only after his right leg gets better.

It is being that in the wake of his knee injury, the singer has called off all his concerts until September.
Recently, Sonu released his new single 'Crazy Dil' on Twitter, writing, "And special gratitudes to my little son Nevaan, for blessing#CrazyDil. Thanks my love of my life @BeingIndMusic."

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Heartfelt Letter On Her Birthday Post Sridevi's Death

trending now

INDIA
All India Kisan Sabha protest march: Farmers reach Mumbai
VIDEO
Shoe hurled at Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif ...
INDIA
Caught On Camera: Shoe thrown at former Pakistan PM ...