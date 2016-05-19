Sonu Nigam recorded 'Dard' in immense pain

Mumbai: Popular singer Sonu Nigam, who had undergone a knee surgery more than two months ago, recorded his song 'Dard' for film 'Sarabjit' just 10 days after the surgery and was in immense pain.

At a musical gathering for the film, Sonu, struggling to walk with crutches, said: "I've gone through a very major surgery on my leg. It's been two months now; this is the first time I've come out of my house actually."I sang this song just 10 days after my surgery, so I had sung in an even worse condition. But this is a beautiful song and 'Dard' personifies dard."The film producer Sandeep Singh said: "We were in a dilemma who will sing such a difficult song. Bhushanji (Kumar) told Sonu to record the song and Sonuji was at his farmhouse and I thought he would come."When it's a matter of happiness Sonuji always shares it but we were not aware that he had undergone an operation. When he was told about this song, he immediately sung it. When he was singing, Jeetda (Gannguli) was crying, we were all going and disturbing him in the midst of recording as he was in immense pain."The song has been composed by Jeet Gannguli of 'Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho' and 'Aashiqui 2' fame, and the video captures the numerous sad and happy moments of the film. The song has received good number of hits on YouTube.About Gannguli, Sonu said: "Jeet bhai is my favourite person. A genius man, simple and straightforward, he doesn't even have a clue of how talented he himself is. He doesn't play the guitar, the guitar sings."Sonu even spoke to Dalbir Kaur, the sister of Sarabjit Singh, on whom the film is based on.He said: "Thank you for making me a part of your family. You know how special this song is for me because in 2005, I had appealed for Sarabjit bhai in my own way."I couldn't say if you would still remember it and I'm thankful that you still remember. It was my destiny that I became a part of this film made on his life."'Sarbjit', directed by Omung Kumar, also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Richa Chadha and Darshan Kumar.