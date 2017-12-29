Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Trailer crosses 11 million views in just a week

After his much splendid rom-coms released in 2011 and 2015, ‘Pyaar ka Punchnama’ and its sequel, Luv Ranjan is back this time with a plot twist. ‘Pyaar ka Punchnama’ team reunites for this delightful comeback ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’.Well, yes! You read that right. Unlike the predecessors where love like a magic-spell changed the lives of boys with twists and turns, this time the theme whirls around Bromance Vs Romance.The official title announcement video of the movie 6 months back left the audience star-struck to see Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in different avatars again.The trailer released 1 week ago depicts how love can overpower friendship. Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) wants to save his friend Titu (Sunny Singh) from marrying Sweety (Nushrat Bharucha) playing the perfect bride who is too good to be real.Sonu is not sure of the bride’s character as it is impossible to have such a flawless partner in factual life. On the other hand, his friend Titu is head over heels with Sweety.The end of the trailer will amaze you more since this time it isn’t about bashing girls but something that the youth will cherish. Nushrat is seen saying ‘Dosti aur ladki mein, ladki he jeet ti hai’. Are you all excited to see this witty piece mixed with emotions of love and friendship?Also, it just isn’t the comeback of Director Luv Ranjan, but one of our great rappers Yo Yo Honey Singh. ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ releases its first song ‘Dil Chori’ and Honey Singh leaves no stone unturned. He is back with a bang after 2 years in the industry. The song ‘Dil Chori’ is a remake of the earlier version by Hans Raj hans.Produced by Bhushan, Krishan Kumar’s T series films, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film will hit the screens on 9 th of February 2018. Get ready for an entertaining Valentines this year.Stay tuned for more updates!