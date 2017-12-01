Song 'Paintra' from Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz reminds us of 'Gangs of Wasseypur'





New Delhi: Bollywood movie 'Mukkabaaz' is up for release in January and it has all the elements of an Anurag Kashyap film. The first song of the film that has been released, strongly reminds us of Kashyap's magnum opus 'Gangs Of Wasseypur'. The language, location and attires of Mukkabaaz hint that this is not something to be taken lightly.The hip-hop style 'anthem' Paintra goes on to be intenser and has an addictive rhythm. This track by Nucleyas and Divine is making music lovers go crazy about it. It is written by Vineet Singh.The video is a telltale of the movie's plot. The film is based on the struggles of a low caste aspiring boxer who falls in love with the niece of a goon-like person (Jimmy Shergill). As per reports Jimmy is playing a grey character in the film and he meddles with the career of the aspirant.Rough language, cuss words and swearings work good in the intermittent dialogues in the song and unfailingly remind us of Anurag's epic film Gangs Of Wasseypur. Even the locations and the attires of people hint that it is an Anurag Kashyap genre.check the song here.The film will hit the theatres on January 12.