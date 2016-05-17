 Sonam's 'Battle for Bittora' on hold due to date issues
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Sonam's 'Battle for Bittora' on hold due to date issues

Sonam's 'Battle for Bittora' on hold due to date issues

By: || Updated: 17 May 2016 05:32 AM
Sonam's 'Battle for Bittora' on hold due to date issues
Mumbai: Actress Sonam Kapoor starrer "Battle for Bittora" has been kept on hold primarily due to date issues.

 

"Battle for Bittora" an upcoming comedy film to be directed by Shashanka Ghosh is based on the novel of the same name authored by Anuja Chauhan.

 

"It is not shelved. The film is on hold due to date issues. It will happen but not immediately. It's a good story and we will make it," Ghosh told PTI.

 

The film was to reunite Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan. They had earlier worked on the remake version of "Khubsoorat".

 

Reportedly, Sonam started shooting for Salman Khan starrer "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" and then "Neerja". Apparently Fawad walked out of the film due to date issues but Ghosh remained tight-lipped on the Pakistani hearthrob.

 

"Sonam will be part of the film. The rest of the actors lets see," Ghosh said.

 

Reportedly in the film, Sonam will play an animation expert who will find herself contesting elections in Bittora opposite an ex-royal.

 

The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor under the banner Anil Kapoor Films Company.

 

Now Sonam, will start working on chick flick that is reportedly titled "Veerey Di Shaadi".

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Heartfelt Letter On Her Birthday Post Sridevi's Death

trending now

VIDEO
Maharashtra: Farmers marching toward Mumbai supported by Shiv Sena
INDIA
Rajasthan: Kirodilal Meena joins BJP
INDIA
Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to appear before Thane police on ...