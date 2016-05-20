Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor has NO plans to get MARRIED anytime soon!

: 'Big-fat-Punjabi wedding' is not yet on the Kapoor family's cards as Rhea Kapoor has no plans to tie the knot so soon.According to Pinkvilla, a source said that Sonam Kapoor's sister has no plans to get married this year and is currently only focusing on her work."She is a very private person and would never comment on her personal life but the rumors of her getting married are completely untrue," the source added.It was recently reported that Rhea is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Karan Boolani.Adding on to it, news made the rounds that Karan's parents recently flew down to Mumbai from Delhi and formally met Rhea's parents - actor Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita and finalised the date to be December.The girl behind Sonam's fashionista avatar is now in Cannes with the actress for her Red Carpet walk.