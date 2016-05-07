Sonam Kapoor to visit London before Cannes

Actress and fashion diva Sonam Kapoor will be travelling to London ahead of the Cannes Film Festival.Keeping her plans under tight wrap, Sonam is heading to London to meet with some fashion houses for her fittings. Set to travel to London on May 8, she plans to spend the next few days finalizing her red carpet looks. While it is not clear as to who she will be meeting, read a statement.Sonam, who is also a L’Oréal Paris ambassador, has always managed to carry both traditional and modern couture styles with panache and aplomb.The actress will make her appearance at the festival on May 15 and 16.