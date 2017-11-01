Sonam Kapoor suffering from bronchitis

"Have never had breathing issues in my life. But have been wheezing and developed bronchitis. It's so scary,"Sonam tweeted.
The "Neerja" star had retweeted actress Richa Chadha's post wherein the latter had mentioned that she was having breathing issues.
Have never had breathing issues in my life. But have been wheezing and developed bronchitis. It’s so scary https://t.co/PpxehtuUYX
— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) November 1, 2017
Richa wrote: "Anyone else seeing the haze over Mumbai? Past few days I have been having trouble breathing, feels like we're eating/inhaling talcum powder."
On the acting front, Sonam is currently busy shooting for "Veere Di Wedding" and Richa is gearing up for the release of the second instalment of the "Fukrey" franchise.
First Published: 01 Nov 2017 01:24 PM