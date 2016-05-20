Sonam Kapoor gives desi twist to her look for amfAR Gala

Cannes: It was fusion at its best when Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor went 'desi' with the bling of 'golden jhumkas' with an uber stylish western ensemble at the amfAR Gala here.

The actress, who is known as Hindi cinema's fashionista, opted for foreign brand Ralph & Russo for the event at the ongoing 69th Cannes Film Festival, and completed the look with the chunky golden jhumkas.Sonam exuded elegance in an off-shoulder pale blue gown with a long train, with golden embroidery on it stealing the show. The “Khoobsurat” star took to Instagram to share her look for the party, which was held on Thursday.She captioned the image: “For amfar in the incredible @ralphandrusso and #kalyaan jewels! MUA @namratasoni! Styled by @rheakapoor!”While her ornate gold jhumkas stood out, she accessorised her look with a messy French braid which had a dash of shimmer, dewy make-up and soft pink lips. Her overall look was minimal, but she gave a colourful twist with red nail paint.The actress, who is the brand ambassador of L’Oréal Paris, is representing the cosmetic giant at the French Riviera.This is the sixth year that Sonam is attending the film festival, but it is the first time that she was present for the prestigious amfAR gala, established to raise funds for the fight against AIDS.On the other hand, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is a regular at the event, had to skip the gala due to commitments towards her forthcoming film “Sarbjit”.Speaking of adding a desi touch, Sonam also picked a sophisticated black and blue sari by designer Rimzim Dadu for an outing this year. She had also opted Ralph & Russo gowns and dresses for several appearance at the film gala.