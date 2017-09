Sonakshi Sinha terms Priyanka Chopra as a 'Women of Substance'

A large number of Syrians died or were forced to leave their homes due to the conflict. Since then, a number of Syrians have taken shelter in neighbouring countries like Jordan.30-year-old Sonakshi took to Twitter to laud Priyanka's work with Unicef."What Priyanka Chopra is doing right now with Unicef is what we must all aspire to do in life - make a difference. Woman of substance," Sonakshi tweeted.Priyanka also shared a series of photographs of herself, where she is seen spending time with the families of the affected.On the acting front, Sonakshi will next be seen in "Ittefaq", directed by Abhay Chopra. The film is an adaptation of the similarly titled 1969 film.