There is no doubt that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has got the charming looks from his father and indeed, the recent social media post of the 18-year-old proves this.Taking to his Instagram page, Aryan recently posted his selfie and needlessto say, he resembles his father a lot.The still shows his hair falling on his forehead, while his eyes giving intense look.Aryan, who had appeared in the 2001 flick 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,' has received an award for best child voice for animation flick 'Hum Lajawab Hai'.