Social media goes berserk over Bobby Deol's transformation for 'Race 3'

Bobby, on Monday, shared the picture on Twitter where he can be seen flaunting his chiseled body.
The 'Soldier' actor even thanked co-star Salman Khan for his motivation.
"When the hard work starts to show!! Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan for the motivation .. #Race3," he captioned the photo.
When the hard work starts to show!! Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan for the motivation .. #Race3 @RameshTaurani @tipsofficial @SKFilmsOfficial pic.twitter.com/hBpYrSgluQ
— Bobby Deol (@thedeol) November 27, 2017
Apart from the Bobby and the 'Sultan' star, 'Race 3' also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in the lead roles.
The film is being directed by Remo D'Souza and will release on Eid next year.
First Published: 28 Nov 2017 09:36 AM