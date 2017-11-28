 Social media goes berserk over Bobby Deol's transformation for 'Race 3'
By: || Updated: 28 Nov 2017 09:45 AM
Bobby Deol's new look for upcoming movie 'Race 3'/Image- ANI

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has set the social media buzzing with his new toned look for the highly anticipated film 'Race 3'.

Bobby, on Monday, shared the picture on Twitter where he can be seen flaunting his chiseled body.

The 'Soldier' actor even thanked co-star Salman Khan for his motivation.

"When the hard work starts to show!! Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan for the motivation .. #Race3," he captioned the photo.

 



Apart from the Bobby and the 'Sultan' star, 'Race 3' also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in the lead roles.

The film is being directed by Remo D'Souza and will release on Eid next year.

