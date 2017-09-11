SLUT SHAMING is DANGEROUS and HURTFUL, says PREGNANT actress Celina Jaitly

The actress was not appreciated for the positive message that she embedded rather slut shamed. But she didn’t remain silent.
GOOD GOD IS THAT Shoulders, arms AND TUMMY?! Oh wait even a peeking knee cap.... MY EYES ARE BURNING WITH THE SLUTINESS.!!! ???????? Upon posting a recent pregnancy picture in a bathtub with a message condemning the stereotype s associated with pregnant women and their bodies in our culture, clicked by my beloved Peter Haag ( swipe left for bathtub picture) for @missmalini I was surprised to see what followed next. While I did receive a lot of love, my social media feeds on my Instagram, Twitter & FB Fan Page turned into a battle ground of trolls vs like minded followers & well wishers. Having been perceived to violate traditional expectations for behaviour & dress code during pregnancy it was not surprising to see trolling/ slut shaming on my post and honestly to me they truly are laughable and don’t affect me personally... However...... [Read further click on link ]- http://bit.ly/2wOGoHD. #celina #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #twinpregnancy #pregger #pregnancy #shaming #slutshaming #trolled #bollywood #mylife #myworld #myopinion #standupforyourself #standupforyourrights #bollywood #celinasworld #myworld
#Repost @missmalini ・・・ #celinajaitly shares a powerful message for all the pregnant women and mothers out there! She says: - I decided to post this picture because it is so important to Free yourself from a negative body image that people generally associate with pregnancy — and making a good one last beyond pregnancy. No matter what size you become and you may or may not have challenges in course of pregnancy, during pregnancy we need to develop a willingness to view bodily changes as part of the journey of motherhood, instead of something to be feared. So I want to remind all fellow preggers to celebrate your amazing body which is capable of creating life in its full glory. When my darling hubby Peter clicked this picture I was elated because it is so important to me... for us as women to feel good about ourselves and celebrate the changes that the body experiences during pregnancy. I am seen here soaking my pregnant aches and pains away in London... got caught in a bit of chilly rain on our way back from a delightful evening of London's exquisite Broadway theatre experiences. A bath with sea salts and organic soaps is a great way to soothe sore muscles and relax during pregnancy. Just keep the temperature warm, not hot, and be careful as you step in and out of the tub. Fellow preggers, remember to avoid soaking in water that's hot enough to raise your body temperature... very important. Remember -- you have a baby growing inside of you, and you have to take care of your body so your baby can be healthy during its developmental process and once it's born. All the best !! Check out the blog on MissMalini.com to read what she said. . .https://www.missmalini.com/2017/09/01/celina-jaitly-shows-off-baby-bump-beautiful-bathtub-photo/#axzz4rR48TiRh . . . #celebrity #celebrities #celeb #famous #celebritystyle #bollywood #celina #celinasworld #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #instagood #twinstagram #celina #pregnancy #celebritynews #star #actor #actress #bollywoodactress #mumbai #model #kingofbollywood #mothers #motherhood #mom
A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial) on
Her response was as fierce as ever. Her apt reply to the people trolling her was ‘’Slut-shaming is not funny; it is dangerous, hurtful, disrespectful and harmful to women. It’s important to question society when they expect women to behave in ways that men are not expected to.’’
Getting agitated by such an unexpected response on her post, she added ‘’ My observation is that, the shamers were immensely uncomfortable “more” from the parts of my body that were “covered” by the water, and were apparently definitely nude, making their imaginations run in all directions which of course were against all social norms.’’
#Husband @haag.peter whisked me off to our summer estate in the #Austrian #Alps for a short #babymoon before we enter the final stages of pregnancy.. standing infront of my favourite wild berry bush wall which we had planted when @winstonjhaag & @viraajjhaag were born. Next stop #London feeling sad to leave #Austria ... #myworld #celina #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #celinasworld #bollywood #Babybump #babymoon #twinstagram #twinpregnancy #alps #summerestate #summer #myworld #instagood #instafamily #instastory #alpinebabes @zaraindiaofficial @zara #zaraknit #zaraknitwear
#Repost @missmalini ・・・ @celinajaitlyofficial is a beach babe, just like us! ???? Also, what's the secret to looking this ????????hot with twins on the way?! ???? Spill the beans, Celina! (Celina Jaitly Shows Off Her Baby Bump In This Beautiful Beach Photo https://www.missmalini.com/2017/06/26/celina-j/ ) Thank you @missmalini @swagatadam it's my pleasure sharing this journey through you both. ❤️❤️ #celina #bollywood #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #instagood #peterhaag #pregnantlife #pregnancy #twinpregnancy #hotmama #proudmom #dubai #beach #pregnancyphoto #pregnancybelly #pregnancystyle #celinasworld #mylife #glamourous #fitmoms #fitmummy #fitpregnancy #preggerlife #thankful #life
A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial) on
#Repost @bloggerindisguise ・・・ @celinajaitlyofficial .. OMG OMG can't get enough of this dapper mommy..???????? Look at her morning #swag ???? .. If you are an expecting mommy and you seek some fashion advice she is your go to person..Previously we all saw, a true diva who courageously flaunts her baby bump in a bikini while enjoying the wooing ☀ sun on the beach and now I can't get over with this uber cool eye soothing blue top ( Brand- #oxygene ) on a casual day out.. Of course keep it casual if you want and look like a diva as beautiful Celina does. The pregnant mommy is setting the world on fire and setting new example of fashion trends for mommies. So all fashion enthusiast mommy, flaunt your curve like the dapper Celina.. Let's take some fashion lesson from her ???????????? Thank You Celina for sharing this pic with me.. You look so beautiful, couldn't hold myself from posting it ????❤❤❤???? #Fashiontrends #Fashionlanguage #Diva #MissIndia #Beauty #Mommyglow #yummum #Babybump #fashionista #Vogue #Femina #MissMalini #Bollywood #Exclusive #Gorgeous #Pregnantlife #CelinaJaitly #Celina #Mom #fitmom #preggerlife #pregnancy #twinpregnancy #mommyfashion #
#HappyTeachersDay to you all and your wonderful teachers.. Sharing a pic of my #fav #teacher ... MY MOM .. I would not be "me" without her guidance, love and teachings ... However keeping all sentimental aspects of having a wonderful teacher aside for a moment.. Here are some hilarious life lessons that my fav teacher my mom taught me.. My Mother taught me MEDICAL SCIENCE... "humaarey time pey koi epidural wural nahi thaa , I spent 4 days in a n army hospital trying to deliver you.. you were 10 pounds !" ????. My Mother taught me about WISDOM OF AGE... "when you become a mother Na... tab pata chalega !" My Mother taught me about ANTICIPATION... "Just wait until papa gets home." My Mother taught me about my ROOTS.. " excuse me young lady .. you were not born to the of queen of Mercanda" ( still trying to figure where Mercanda is ????) My Mother taught me about GENETICS.. "You're just like your father." My Mother taught me ESP. " If you don't Speak up, YOU have had it !!! I know exactly what you are thinking at what point ! My mother taught me "CAUTION"... Abhi time hai , sambhal jao warnaa jindagi bhar ma ko yaad karogey !!! ???????????? all fun aside, most of all mom taught me to always have a good sense of humour and take things in my stride.. thank you mom for being the best teacher ever ... I would be nothing without you ! #Happyteachersday To my fav teacher my mom!! #celinasworld #bollywood #bollywoodmoms #celina #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #funnyfacts #mylife #myworld #instafamily
A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial) on
The actress further added ‘’However, what disturbed me was the aspect that even in today’s times an immense growth is being seen in this kind of regressive mentality and how some people driven by this ideology are willing to intimidate a woman (even a pregnant woman) using a considerable amount of verbal violence along with intentions of sexual violence just because the picture did not meet the traditional and cultural expectations of a few self proclaimed theckedars of our society.’’
So this ‘Apna Sapna Money Money’ actress was bold enough to stand up and speak for just not herself but the entire woman around.
Will people look at the positivity or again be bound by clichés?
Stay tuned for more updates!
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.