SLUT SHAMING is DANGEROUS and HURTFUL, says PREGNANT actress Celina Jaitly

Flaunting baby bumps seems to be the trend of the B Town women these days. Recently Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly posted a picture on her Instagram account to break all the stereotypes that revolves around pregnant woman.The actress was not appreciated for the positive message that she embedded rather slut shamed. But she didn't remain silent.Her response was as fierce as ever. Her apt reply to the people trolling her was ''Slut-shaming is not funny; it is dangerous, hurtful, disrespectful and harmful to women. It's important to question society when they expect women to behave in ways that men are not expected to.''Getting agitated by such an unexpected response on her post, she added '' My observation is that, the shamers were immensely uncomfortable "more" from the parts of my body that were "covered" by the water, and were apparently definitely nude, making their imaginations run in all directions which of course were against all social norms.''The actress further added ''However, what disturbed me was the aspect that even in today's times an immense growth is being seen in this kind of regressive mentality and how some people driven by this ideology are willing to intimidate a woman (even a pregnant woman) using a considerable amount of verbal violence along with intentions of sexual violence just because the picture did not meet the traditional and cultural expectations of a few self proclaimed theckedars of our society.''So this 'Apna Sapna Money Money' actress was bold enough to stand up and speak for just not herself but the entire woman around.