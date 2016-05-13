Sleepless nights for Priyanka during 'Baywatch' shoot



Oblivion... Such an interesting word.. Oblivion of sleep.. N so much more Tonight.. #Nightshoots #Baywatch

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is busy filming "Baywatch" and she says night shoots have made her "oblivion of sleep"."Oblivion... Such an interesting word.. Oblivion of sleep.. N so much more Tonight.. #Nightshoots #Baywatch," Priyanka posted on Twitter.The 33-year-old "Quantico" actress is playing the villain Victoria Leeds in "Baywatch" movie which also stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbac.Original "Baywatch" TV series star David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson will make an appearance in the film.It is slated to release on May 19, 2017.