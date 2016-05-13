Sleepless nights for Priyanka during 'Baywatch' shoot

Oblivion... Such an interesting word.. Oblivion of sleep.. N so much more Tonight.. #Nightshoots #Baywatch
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 12, 2016
The 33-year-old "Quantico" actress is playing the villain Victoria Leeds in "Baywatch" movie which also stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbac.
Original "Baywatch" TV series star David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson will make an appearance in the film.
It is slated to release on May 19, 2017.
First Published: 13 May 2016 01:16 PM