'Singham' franchise to be made into animation series



Get ready for #LittleSingham... Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Animation and Discovery Kids launch animation series inspired by the Ajay Devgn franchise #Singham... Will air in April 2018 on Discovery Kids channel. pic.twitter.com/XggGroH79l

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2018

Franchise's director, Rohit Shetty, has been working on the special installment in association with Discovery Kids and Reliance Animation.Titled 'Little Singham', the animated series will revolve around the character of same name that will essay the role of youngest "super cop" of India.The animated trailer was released on February 18 and carried some interesting action sequences from the original portrayed in animation.The iconic 'Singham' pose and the popular dialogue "aata maajhi sataklee" also made it to the trailer.The action-comedy animated series will air in April 2018 on Discovery Kids Channel.