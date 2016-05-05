Singer Mika Singh gets bail in assault case

Bollywood and Punjabi singer Mika Singh, accused in an assault case, was on Thursday granted bail by a court here.Metropolitan Magistrate Sujit Saurabh granted bail to Mika Singh, 38, after he appeared before him. He was asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs.20,000 and surety of a like amount."I am grateful to the Honbl'e court for granting me bail today. I am a law abiding citizen and always be one," Mika tweeted later.The court was hearing a private complaint filed by a doctor alleging that the singer slapped him during a live musical concert in Inderpuri area here in April 2015.The singer was charged with voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint, which he has denied.A livewire performer, Mika is known for hits like "Sawan mein lag gaye aag", "Mauja hi mauja", "Dhanno", "Dhinka chika", "Desi beat", "Subah hone na de", "Pungi", "Chinta ta ta" and "Main tere agal bagal hun".