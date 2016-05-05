 Singer Mika Singh gets bail in assault case
Search

Singer Mika Singh gets bail in assault case

By: || Updated: 05 May 2016 09:16 PM
Singer Mika Singh gets bail in assault case
New Delhi: Bollywood and Punjabi singer Mika Singh, accused in an assault case, was on Thursday granted bail by a court here.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sujit Saurabh granted bail to Mika Singh, 38, after he appeared before him. He was asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs.20,000 and surety of a like amount.

"I am grateful to the Honbl'e court for granting me bail today. I am a law abiding citizen and always be one," Mika tweeted later.

The court was hearing a private complaint filed by a doctor alleging that the singer slapped him during a live musical concert in Inderpuri area here in April 2015.

The singer was charged with voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint, which he has denied.

A livewire performer, Mika is known for hits like "Sawan mein lag gaye aag", "Mauja hi mauja", "Dhanno", "Dhinka chika", "Desi beat", "Subah hone na de", "Pungi", "Chinta ta ta" and "Main tere agal bagal hun".

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Heartfelt Letter On Her Birthday Post Sridevi's Death

trending now

VIDEO
Construction of Ram temple is certain: RSS
INDIA
TRS fields 3 candidates for RS polls
INDIA
PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with ...