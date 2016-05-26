Sidharth to romance Alia Bhatt in 'Aashiqui 3'

In an interview, the 31-year-old actor, who is rumoured to be dating Alia, has confirmed the news, saying, "Yes, Alia and I are doing ' Aashiqui 3'. It's a great space and I hope people like us."'
Both the actors, who made their Bollywood debut together with Karan Johar's romance drama the ' Student of the Year,' have garnered praise from the members of the film fraternity for their Box Office hit 'Kapoor and Sons.'
The 2013 drama, directed by Mohit Suri, which starred Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, was blockbuster at the Box Office.
First Published: 26 May 2016 05:47 AM