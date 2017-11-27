Sidharth Malhotra's 'Aiyaary' to clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Padman'

The 'Baar Baar Dekho' star took to social media to share the photo with Manoj from the film's set where they can be seen indulging in a fun conversation.
He captioned it, 'The deception ends soon! 2 Months To Aiyaary @BajpayeeManoj @aiyaary'.
The deception ends soon! 2 Months To Aiyaary @BajpayeeManoj @aiyaary pic.twitter.com/DO6Q4x6RJY
— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) November 26, 2017
'Aiyaary' is a real life story revolving around the relationship between a mentor and a protege.
The film stars Sidharth, Anupam Kher, Rakul Preet and Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles.
The Neeraj Pandey-directorial is all set to have a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Padman' on January 26, 2018.
First Published: 27 Nov 2017 12:54 PM