Sidharth Malhotra blacks out social media

The 32-year-old actor's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram bios read "Off"

By: || Updated: 15 Dec 2017 10:36 AM
Sidharth Malhotra/Image- Facebook@s1malhotra

New Delhi: Seems like Sidharth Malhotra is "done" with the social media as he has blacked out all his handles.

The 32-year-old actor's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram bios read "Off."

His Instagram account:

Sidharth Malhotra Instagram account/Image- Instagram@ s1dofficial Sidharth Malhotra Instagram account/Image- Instagram@ s1dofficial

The 'Baar Baar Dekho' star took to his Twitter handle, writing, "sorry iam done !"

 



He also updated a black picture as the covers and profile photos of all his social media accounts.



On the work front, the 'Kapoor and Sons' star is shooting for a spy thriller film, 'Aiyaary,' which also stars Manoj Bajpai and is all set to release in 2018

