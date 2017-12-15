Sidharth Malhotra blacks out social media

The 32-year-old actor's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram bios read "Off."
His Instagram account:
Sidharth Malhotra Instagram account/Image- Instagram@ s1dofficial
The 'Baar Baar Dekho' star took to his Twitter handle, writing, "sorry iam done !"
sorry iam done !
— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) December 14, 2017
He also updated a black picture as the covers and profile photos of all his social media accounts.
On the work front, the 'Kapoor and Sons' star is shooting for a spy thriller film, 'Aiyaary,' which also stars Manoj Bajpai and is all set to release in 2018
First Published: 15 Dec 2017 10:36 AM