Siddharth Malhotra embarrasses Sonakshi Sinha on the sets of Ittefaq

The way Siddharth embarrasses Sonakshi on the sets of Ittefaq will crack you up.

Updated: 31 Oct 2017 08:05 PM
Image: Instagram

The trailer of Sonakshi Sinha and Siddharth Malhotra starrer Ittefaq is already doing rounds on the internet and contrary to the intense whodunit that the film appears to be,  its behind –the-scenes are hilarious !

In an Instagram video shared by Red Chillies Entertainment  the two stars can be seen joking around with each other and with other crew members as well and we are in fits of laughter.

In one of the scenes Sonakshi  is seen storming off the set in anger, as soon as she leaves  Siddharth fans the air around his nose and everybody bursts out laughing and we all know why! An embarrassed Sona gets back at him with a knife..isn’t that hilarious?

In yet another part of the video, Siddarth is trying to imitate the way Sonakshi ran in a shot and it is funny as hell. And Sona who could barely control her laughter, can be heard shouting ‘’I did not run like that!!’’

We will have to give it up for Siddharth who entertains the entire team with his cute pranks. So check these goofy behind-the-scenes of Ittefaq here.

 



He is GUILTY, guilty of making us laugh on the sets of #Ittefaq! ???? @s1dofficial @aslisona #IttefaqThisFriday #IttefaqNov3


A post shared by Red Chillies Entertainment (@redchilliesent) on






Ittefaq is a thriller movie that revolves around a murder mystery. Only two people have witnessed a murder and both of them have different versions of the murder.  This makes both of them the prime suspects of the murder. The main mystery is who of the two is guilty and who is innocent. In a series of promotional Instagram uploads Sonakshi has been trying to convince fans that she is innocent.

 





The truth lies on the other side of the door! I’m innocent. Trust me! goo.gl/tCQWKC #5DaysToIttefaq

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on




 



He looked innocent, but he hid the truth with lies on the other side! goo.gl/tCQWKC #6DaysToIttefaq @s1dofficial


A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on






Ittefaq is hitting the theaters on coming Friday.

First Published:
