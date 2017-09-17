'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' goes international, hits Russian theatres



#ShubhMangalSaavdhan goes to Russia... Opens today at 22 screens [16 cities] of Russia... Poster: pic.twitter.com/gZhVZ18mGx

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 14, 2017

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and posted the movie's poster, captioning it as, "#ShubhMangalSaavdhan goes to Russia... Opens today at 22 screens [16 cities] of Russia..."Director R S Prasanna's 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' opened on September 1 and has brought in over Rs. 33 crore in 12 days, according to Adarsh.He tweeted, "#ShubhMangalSaavdhan [Week 2] Fri 1.54 cr, Sat 2.95 cr, Sun 3.34 cr, Mon 1.04 cr, Tue 1.02 cr. Total: ? 33.92 cr. India biz..."The movie is a remake of director's own Tamil film 'Kalyana Samayal Saadham,' which was released in 2013.The story revolves around a Gurugram-based boy in marketing job, Mudit Sharma (Ayushmann Khurrana), who suffers erectile dysfunction and how he deals with premarital sex with his wife-to-be.