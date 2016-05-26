 'Shorgul's first poster is out!
'Shorgul's first poster is out!

By: || Updated: 26 May 2016 03:55 AM
'Shorgul's first poster is out!
New Delhi: After treating fans with its motion poster, the makers of the upcoming flick 'Shorgul,' starring Jimmy Shergill in lead role have unveiled its first poster.

The poster that is making rounds on the social media shows a collage of various newspapers on a broken glass, suggesting that the movie will depict political turmoil.


The film that also stars Sanjay Suri, Hrishita Bhatt, Eijaz Khan, television actor Hiten Tejwani, is slated to hit the theatres on June 24.

