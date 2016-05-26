'Shorgul's first poster is out!

The poster that is making rounds on the social media shows a collage of various newspapers on a broken glass, suggesting that the movie will depict political turmoil.
Proudly presenting the First Official Poster of #Shorgul! Trailer releases on 26th May! #ShorgulOn24thJune pic.twitter.com/T4a40UkFKl
— Shorgul (@ShorGulFilm) May 24, 2016
The film that also stars Sanjay Suri, Hrishita Bhatt, Eijaz Khan, television actor Hiten Tejwani, is slated to hit the theatres on June 24.
First Published: 26 May 2016 03:54 AM