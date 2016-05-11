Shooting of 'Sultan' wrapped up

Confirming the wrap up news, the movie's director Ali Abbas Zafar posted a pic, showing the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor driving a tractor alongside caption, "Last day of @SultanTheMovie shoot begins with some early morning farming @BeingSalmanKhan .Eid is coming #JonSnow.
Few days back, the movie's leading lady Anushka Sharma turned the heads by driving a tractor on the sets of 'Sultan' and now Salman culminates the shooting by driving a tractor.
Based on the life of a wrestler, 'Sultan', which also stars Randeep Hooda and Amit Sadh, is slated to be released on Eid this year.
First Published: 11 May 2016 01:46 PM