Shooting of 'Sultan' wrapped up

Good news for Salman Khan fans as the shooting of his upcoming film 'Sultan' has been wrapped up and now, the actors are all set kick off its promotions.Confirming the wrap up news, the movie's director Ali Abbas Zafar posted a pic, showing the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor driving a tractor alongside caption, "Last day of @SultanTheMovie shoot begins with some early morning farming @BeingSalmanKhan .Eid is coming #JonSnow.Few days back, the movie's leading lady Anushka Sharma turned the heads by driving a tractor on the sets of 'Sultan' and now Salman culminates the shooting by driving a tractor.Based on the life of a wrestler, 'Sultan', which also stars Randeep Hooda and Amit Sadh, is slated to be released on Eid this year.