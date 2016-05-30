Shooting for 'Ok Jaanu' ends

Mumbai: Filmmaker Shaad Ali's upcoming directorial "Ok Jaanu" has been wrapped up.

The film, which is a remake of hit Tamil film "Ok Kanmani", stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, who have earlier featured together in the hit film "Aashiqui 2".Shraddha took to Twitter, where she says the shooting for the film has cocluded. She also shared a photograph of herself, Aditya and the crew of the film."'Ok Jaanu' Wrap! It's been a blast with this crazy gang! Going to miss it too much!" Shraddha wrote on Sunday night.Produced by Karan Johar, the story of "Ok Jaanu" revolves around a young couple and deals with the subject of live-in relationships.The film is slated to release in January 13 next year.