SHOCKING ! Complaint filed against Internet Sensation Priya Prakash Varrier's song !



We received complaint from a few men that upcoming movie Manikya Malaraya Poovi’s viral song's lyrics is hurting sentiments of Muslims. They haven't submitted a video proof & we asked them to provide us the same. No FIR registered yet: Syed Faiyaz, ACP Falaknuma #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/T88uBGs3kJ

: In a bad news for all those who are crushing hard on the latest internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier, a complaint has been filed accusing her viral song of hurting Muslim sentiments.A group of men in Hyderabad filed a complaint that the lyrics of the viral song Manikya Malaraya Poovi is hurting sentiments of Muslims.It is alleged that the lyrics of the song is offensive to Prophet Mohammed.Police has asked the complainants to submit a video proof which they haven't provided so far. No FIR has been registered yet.Priya Prakash Varrier is the actress in the upcoming Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love who has shot to prominence on social media overnight with the song that stirred this fresh controversy "Manikya Malaraya Poovi".Stay tuned for more updates !