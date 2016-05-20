'Shivaay's teaser poster is out!

The makers of the upcoming flick 'Shivaay' has released its teaser poster.The movie's lead actor, Ajay Devgn, took to his Twitter handle to unveil the poster and wrote, "This Diwali, adventure begins with Shivaay. Teaser poster - 2 days to go."Sharing the poster, film critic Taran Adash tweeted, "#Shivaay teaser poster... Ajay Devgn directs the film... Releases Diwali 2016."https://twitter.com/taran_adarsh/status/733544856006459392The bone-chilling poster shows a hand reaching out to the top of a snowcapped mountain, suggesting that the forthcoming flick is going to be very adventurous and action-packed.The upcoming thriller, which will mark the 47-year-old actor's second venture as a director after he helmed 2008 movie 'U Me Aur Hum,' also stars Dilip Kumar's grandniece, Sayesha Saigal, who is making her debut with the movie.The movie will hit the theatres on October 28, 2016.