Shashi Kapoor's prayer meet: Family, B-town bid farewell to the screen icon

Many B-town celebrities and family members turned up at the Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai for a prayer meet arranged to honour the late actor.Spotted at the meet were Shashi Kapoor's sons Kunal and Karan, daughter Sanjana, nephew Randhir and others.Among the Bollywood celebrities, who attended the prayer meet included Rekha, veteran singer Asha Bhonsle, Danny Denzongpa, Kiran Rao, Prem Chopra, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Abbas-Mustan.Rekha was seen sitting on the staircase instead of a chair and embraced every member of the Kapoor family.Veteran actress Waheeda Rahman, who worked with Shashi Kapoor in movies like 'Trishul', 'Namak Halaal' and 'Kabhi Kabhie'Ramesh Sippy, who directed the legendary actor in movies 'Shaan' and 'Akayla,' was also present at the meet.Danny Denzongpa, who has acted with Shashi Kapoor in two movies remembered the actor, saying that he was a fabulous co-actor but even a better human being."I used to have lot of fun while working with Shashi ji. The whole industry will miss him for sure, I will miss him for sure," Denzongpa told ANI.Abbas-Mustan said his screen presence used to radiate good vibes to the people."Shashi ji always used to be really positive, not just professionally, but personally too," said Abbas-Mustan.Farida Jalal also expressed her sadness over his death saying, "I am going to miss him immensely. Have learned a lot from him. He was very large-hearted and very sweet. He is in a better place now."Other celebrities those were present at the meet were Suniel Shetty, Udit Narayan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Madhur Bhandarkar and Sanjay Khan.