 Sharing moments with Madhuri Dixit very special: Lisa Haydon
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Sharing moments with Madhuri Dixit very special: Lisa Haydon

Sharing moments with Madhuri Dixit very special: Lisa Haydon

By: || Updated: 28 May 2016 04:12 PM
Sharing moments with Madhuri Dixit very special: Lisa Haydon
Mumbai: Actress Lisa Haydon had her fan moment when she met Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit. The "Housefull 3" star says that sharing stage with the Dhak Dhak girl was a moment to cherish forever.

Lisa made an appearance on the sets of &TV’s show “So You Think You Can Dance” with the cast of “Housefull 3”.

As soon as she landed on the sets, Lisa made her way to the judges table and hugged Madhuri.

“I am very elated that I got an opportunity to meet and share the stage with my favorite actress Madhuri Dixit on So You Think You Can Dance. She is a pioneer in the field of dancing and sharing these moments with her is really special,” Lisa said in a statement.

Madhuri judges the show, an Indian version of the internationally acclaimed reality format “So You Think You Can Dance”, along with Bosco Martis and choreographer Terence Lewis.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Heartfelt Letter On Her Birthday Post Sridevi's Death

trending now

VIDEO
WATCH FULL: Saas Bahu Aur Saazish of March 11th, 2018
INDIA
'Only patch-up will do good for us and our ...
VIDEO
Shami may fly to Kolkata to meet wife Hasin ...