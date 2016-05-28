Sharing moments with Madhuri Dixit very special: Lisa Haydon

Lisa made an appearance on the sets of &TV’s show “So You Think You Can Dance” with the cast of “Housefull 3”.
As soon as she landed on the sets, Lisa made her way to the judges table and hugged Madhuri.
“I am very elated that I got an opportunity to meet and share the stage with my favorite actress Madhuri Dixit on So You Think You Can Dance. She is a pioneer in the field of dancing and sharing these moments with her is really special,” Lisa said in a statement.
Madhuri judges the show, an Indian version of the internationally acclaimed reality format “So You Think You Can Dance”, along with Bosco Martis and choreographer Terence Lewis.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 28 May 2016 04:12 PM