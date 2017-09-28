'Shakti Kumaarr' one of my toughest roles: Aamir Khan



The 'Dangal' star took to Twitter to share a video showing his transformation from the sincere and principled Mahavir Phogat to the outrageous Shakti Kumaarr and captioned it as, "One of my toughest roles!"Interestingly, Aamir, who has played various intense and unconventional roles in films like 'Dangal', 'PK', 'Ghajini','3 Idiots', 'Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Sarfarosh', finds his role in 'Secret Superstar' one of his toughest ones.The talented actor is seen in a totally different avatar in the film, sporting a weird hair do, funky beard and tight and blingy clothes.In the recently released BTS video, the 52-year-old says,"He is a bit flirt, flirts with girls, Shakti Kumaarr consists of all the bad qualities you can imagine in a man."Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, 'Secret Superstar' is written and directed by Advait Chandan.The film is slated to release on October 19, 2017.