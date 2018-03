: If sources are to be believed, then Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, who is in her third trimester of pregnancy, will deliver a baby in mid September.According to Mumbai Mirror report, an insider revealed that Mira has already started getting cravings for particular kinds of food, adding that Shahid often accompanies her for visits to the doctor.Shahid and Mira, who tied the knot on July 7, 2015, are expecting their first baby together