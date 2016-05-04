Shahid Kapoor's crazy Instagram video will make you laugh







Viewer discretion advised. #loony mood. #chittave out Tom ????????????????????#udtapunjab @aliaabhatt @diljitdosanjh

Shahid Kapoor's recent act does prove that 'Udta' Punjab' is completely on his mind even on tour in the Maldives with wife Mira Rajput.The 35-year-old soon-to-be dad took to his Instagram account to share in video in his Tommy Singh avatar and wrote alongside, "Viewer discretion advised. #loony mood. #chittave out Tom #udtapunjab @aliaabhatt @diljitdosanjh."The video shows Shahid speaking some dialogue in a very hilarious manner.The Abhishek Chaubey directed movie, slated to release on June 17, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt in it.