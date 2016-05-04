 Shahid Kapoor's crazy Instagram video will make you laugh
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Shahid Kapoor's crazy Instagram video will make you laugh

Shahid Kapoor's crazy Instagram video will make you laugh

By: || Updated: 04 May 2016 01:46 PM
Shahid Kapoor's crazy Instagram video will make you laugh
 

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor's recent act does prove that 'Udta' Punjab' is completely on his mind even on tour in the Maldives with wife Mira Rajput.

The 35-year-old soon-to-be dad took to his Instagram account to share in video in his Tommy Singh avatar and wrote alongside, "Viewer discretion advised. #loony mood. #chittave out Tom #udtapunjab @aliaabhatt @diljitdosanjh."



Viewer discretion advised. #loony mood. #chittave out Tom ????????????????????#udtapunjab @aliaabhatt @diljitdosanjh


A video posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on





The video shows Shahid speaking some dialogue in a very hilarious manner.

The Abhishek Chaubey directed movie, slated to release on June 17, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt in it.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Heartfelt Letter On Her Birthday Post Sridevi's Death

trending now

VIDEO
Construction of Ram temple is certain: RSS
VIDEO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Varanasi to host French ...
VIDEO
BJP officially releases list of Rajya Sabha nominees, fields ...