Shahid Kapoor's crazy Instagram video will make you laugh

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor's recent act does prove that 'Udta' Punjab' is completely on his mind even on tour in the Maldives with wife Mira Rajput.
The 35-year-old soon-to-be dad took to his Instagram account to share in video in his Tommy Singh avatar and wrote alongside, "Viewer discretion advised. #loony mood. #chittave out Tom #udtapunjab @aliaabhatt @diljitdosanjh."
The video shows Shahid speaking some dialogue in a very hilarious manner.
The Abhishek Chaubey directed movie, slated to release on June 17, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt in it.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 04 May 2016 01:46 PM