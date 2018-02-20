Shahid Kapoor revisits boy-next-door look for 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'



Shooting shuru... Check out Shahid Kapoor's look from #BattiGulMeterChalu... Shree Narayan Singh directs. pic.twitter.com/hrdt92pHtX

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2018

New Delhi: The first glimpse from the movie 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' has surfaced recently.Revisiting his old chocolate boy, the guy-next-door look, Shahid Kapoor looks quite a contrast from his heroic, larger-than-life character in recently released film, 'Padmaavat'.The shared picture also had a side glimpse of Shahid's co-star in the film, Shraddha Kapoor. The picture is from the current shooting location of the film, Tehri in Uttarakhand.The film is about bringing the social issue of electricity shortage to the notice of people and to encourage authorities to investigate the inaccuracies of the electricity bills.Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' is an upcoming comedy-drama starring Shahid, Shraddha, and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.