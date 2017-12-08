Shahid Kapoor makes temperatures soar in latest mag cover

Our #ELLEMan’s #cover star #ShahidKapoor takes us through his journey of self discovery in our #December issue. On stands tomorrow. #bollywood #celebrity #ELLE . 📸: @shotbynuno / @deucreativemanagement 👗: @rahulvijay1988 💇🏽‍♀️: @aalimhakim 💅🏽: @gladwin_james 👩🏽‍🎨 : @resh_2 🙆‍♀️: @sujalanewar & @vedikachotirmall (styling)

A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindiaofficial) on Dec 7, 2017 at 6:43am PST