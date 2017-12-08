 Shahid Kapoor makes temperatures soar in latest mag cover
Shahid appears to be killing it with his easy-to-go attitude

By: || Updated: 08 Dec 2017 02:12 PM
Shahid Kapoor/Image- ANI

Shahid Kapoor looks charming as he strikes a pose for Elle magazine's December edition.

Donning grey trousers, oversized grey jacket, white shirt and black shoes, cover star Shahid appears to be killing it with his easy-to-go attitude.

In the 21st anniversary issue of the magazine, the 'Padmavati' star will talk about his 'journey of self discovery.'

The official Instagram account of the publication shared the picture with the caption, "Our #ELLEMan's #cover star #ShahidKapoor takes us through his journey of self discovery in our #December issue. On stands tomorrow. #bollywood #celebrity #ELLE"

 


