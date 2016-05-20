Shah Rukh would love to host Paul Feig at Mannat

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has extended an invitation to Hollywood filmmaker Paul Feig to visit India.The 50-year-old "Fan" star, who recently hosted a dinner for Apple CEO Tim Cook at his home Mannat, would love to have the "Spy" director and his wife Laurie as his guests.Commenting on one of the pictures of SRK, Feig's wife Laurie said she hopes to visit Mannat some day.In response to her Shah Rukh wrote, "@lauriefeig @paulfeig and all your friends are most welcome whenever you are in India. Tell Paul will keep French fries ready for him..."Feig, who is gearing up for the release of his film "Ghostbusters," replied saying it would be an honour for him to meet the Indian superstar."You're on, @iamsrk! I'll bring the ketchup. It would be an honor to meet you. Many thanks, my friend," he tweeted.Laurie also thanked Shah Rukh for inviting them to India."I think they could see my smile from outer space right now! Thank you sir," she tweeted.