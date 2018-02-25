Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Zero' to be Sridevi’s last film

She was in Dubai to attend the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi.Often hailed as India’s first Female superstar, Sridevi had an illustrious acting career, spanning over 4 decades. Before her entry into Bollywood, the actress had been a known face in South Indian films, featuring in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada cinemas.She went on a hiatus for 15 years after starring in home production "Judaai", co-starring her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar. It was director Gauri Shinde's "English Vinglish" in 2012 that marked Sridevi's comeback.Last year, Sridevi played a lead role in ‘Mom’, which also a hit on the box office. She received praises from all quarters for her courageous performance in the Ravi Udyawar’s film.She didn’t feature in any other movie post Mom, but the fans will be able to see their favourite actress hitting the screen for one last time in Anand L. Rai’s ‘Zero’. Sridevi has a cameo appearance in the movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.Her scene was shot in October last year; The scene also has cameos of Karisma Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.