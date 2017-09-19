 Shah Rukh Khan's wish is to 'retain purity' of their kids' childhood
  Shah Rukh Khan's wish is to 'retain purity' of their kids' childhood

Shah Rukh Khan's wish is to 'retain purity' of their kids' childhood

Updated: 19 Sep 2017 07:08 PM
Shah Rukh Khan's wish is to 'retain purity' of their kids' childhood

(Shah Rukh Khan/Image- ANI)

New Delhi: On his father's death anniversary, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has penned a heartfelt message.

He also shared the only duty that he has towards his three children - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

"19Sept. Like my dad(RIP), my only duty 2 my kids is 2 delay the onset of their adulthood as much as possible.Retain purity of their childhood," the 'Raees' star tweeted.

On the work front, SRK will next be seen in Aanand L. Rai's directorial where he will be playing the role of a dwarf.

