Shah Rukh Khan's wish is to 'retain purity' of their kids' childhood

He also shared the only duty that he has towards his three children - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.
"19Sept. Like my dad(RIP), my only duty 2 my kids is 2 delay the onset of their adulthood as much as possible.Retain purity of their childhood," the 'Raees' star tweeted.
19Sept. Like my dad(RIP),my only duty 2 my kids is 2 delay the onset of their adulthood as much as possible.Retain purity of their childhood
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 18, 2017
On the work front, SRK will next be seen in Aanand L. Rai's directorial where he will be playing the role of a dwarf.
First Published: 19 Sep 2017 07:05 PM