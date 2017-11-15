AbRam’s happy dance on Children’s Day will make your day

SRK took to Twitter and shared a cute video in which AbRam is jumping in a joy with the caption, ''A madly happily childly dance for Aryan & Suhana by lil AbRam on this day for children.''
A madly happily childly dance for Aryan & Suhana by lil AbRam on this day for children. pic.twitter.com/nCl9Iw8GtP
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 14, 2017
Shah Rukh posted a picture of hundreds of students who dropped in to meet him on the sets yesterday to celebrate Children’s Day.
First Published: 15 Nov 2017 01:58 PM