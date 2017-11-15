AbRam’s happy dance on Children’s Day will make your day



A madly happily childly dance for Aryan & Suhana by lil AbRam on this day for children. pic.twitter.com/nCl9Iw8GtP

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 14, 2017

November 14 is Children’s Day celebrated all over the world. Well! Bollywood stars are not second to anyone to celebrate any day of joy. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has the most adorable AbRam at his house. Wondering how the special day for children would have gone in the presence of cute AbRam?SRK took to Twitter and shared a cute video in which AbRam is jumping in a joy with the caption, ''A madly happily childly dance for Aryan & Suhana by lil AbRam on this day for children.''Shah Rukh posted a picture of hundreds of students who dropped in to meet him on the sets yesterday to celebrate Children’s Day.