Shah Rukh Khan offers financial aid to boxing legend Kaur Singh

Bollywood superstarrecently helped, who was struggling to pay his medical bills.The 52-year-old was moved after he got to know that thewas finding difficult to pay Rs 2 lakh incurred for treating his cardiac condition.The money was given through Shah Rukh's Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR's) Foundation.The 'Raees' star said, "Sportspersons bring pride to a country and it is our duty to look after them as a society. After reading about Kaur Singh, we as a sporting unit, felt the need to stand by our fellow sportsman and urge everyone else to do the same in their own way.""We wish Kaur Singh a speedy recovery and a healthy life," he added.KKR wired the funds to Singh's account in Sangrur's Khanal Khurd.Shah Rukh said he was not only passionate about cricket but took interest in other sports as well."We, at Knight Riders, are extremely passionate about sports, which is not necessarily limited to cricket," he added.On Friday, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) also chipped in with Rs 1 lakh to help the 69-year-old sportsperson.Singh, who lives in a small house in Khanal Khurd, has been overwhelmed from the response.After receiving such huge support from all over the country, he said, "I feel as if I am reliving the glory of the past. I thank everyone who came out and extended help."The former national champion is the only Indian to enter the ring against boxing legend Muhammad Ali in an exhibition match.He was discharged from a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday morning.